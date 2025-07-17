Former Packers Star Just Had Job Opportunity Stolen by 2-Time SB Champ

The Green Bay Packers will officially begin training camp practice next week Wednesday, but there's still plenty of quality veterans on the open market hoping to continue their respective careers.

One recent member of the Packers' defense currently finds himself in this spot, and the frustration must be setting in following the surprise signing that took the football world by surprise on Wednesday night.

Von Miller is expected to sign with the Washington Commanders, he posted on IG. pic.twitter.com/fb7FRipepB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2025

Former Packers LB Za'Darius Smith's Job Opportunity Stolen by Miller

While he has not suited up for Green Bay since the 2019 season, veteran linebacker Za'Darius Smith is still looking for a job after splitting time between the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions during the 2024 season. Smith now has one fewer potential landing spot than he did to start the week, as the Washington Commanders came to an agreement on a deal with veteran linebacker Von Miller late Wednesday.

With another opportunity stolen away from him, the former Packers great has no choice but to remain patient and hope that his time comes next.

Unlike other defenders who see their level of production drop significantly after they move to the wrong side of 30 years old, Smith was a force this past season. He finished the year with 35 tackles, 17 quarterback hits, and 9.0 quarterback sacks over 17 appearances with the Browns and Lions.

For his career, Smith's numbers are even more impressive. He's racked up racked up 333 tackles, 173 quarterback hits, and 69.0 quarterback sacks. It is safe to say that Smith would be a strong choice for any franchise looking for help when it comes to getting after opposing quarterbacks.

This is what makes his continued presence on the free agent market perplexing. Smith can still play the game at a high level and showed that with his performance this past season. There is no doubt he can contribute to the success of a team's defensive unit if given the opportunity.

Whenever that happens, though, is anyone's guess at this point. However, Smith should be one of the first calls teams make if they suffer any major pass-rushing injuries during camp.

