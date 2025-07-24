Ugly Day 2 of Packers Practice Opens Door for New Arrival

The Green Bay Packers held their second training camp practice on Thursday, and it didn’t go as smoothly as the first one. It’s impossible to expect that any camp will happen without its share of ups and downs, though, and Wednesday provided plenty for Packers fans to feel good about as they prepare for the upcoming season.

But one of Green Bay’s biggest weaknesses from a year ago resurfaced during Thursday’s practice and it could open the door for one of Green Bay’s newest additions to make an impact on this year’s team.

Packers’ Punt Return Troubles Creates Opportunities for Mecole Hardman

Ryan Wood of USA Today noted that the Packers struggled when they returned punts during Thursday’s practice. Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, and Dontayvion Wicks had their opportunity to showcase their talents, but each player had their issues. Both Golden and Wicks muffed a punt off the JUGS machine during practice while Reed let a rep bounce in front of him before grabbing the ball before a swarm of defenders was closing in.

Jayden Reed let a punt off the JUGS machine drop in front of him. Scooped it as swarm was closing.



Matthew Golden muffed a punt off JUGS.



Dontayvion Wicks muffed a punt off JUGS.



Day 2 of camp vibes. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) July 24, 2025

This is not what Packers fans wanted to hear regarding a special teams unit that averaged 8.3 return yards per punt return last season – a number that ranked 24th in the NFL. Considering Pro Football Focus ranked Green Bay's special teams unit dead last for the 2024 campaign with a grade of 58.5, reports of these individual issues are not encouraging.

It’s why many were surprised that special teams coach Rich Bisaccia returned for another season, but it’s also why the Packers brought in Mecole Hardman Jr. during free agency.

Hardman came up with the Kansas City Chiefs to begin his career and averaged 42 catches for 597 yards and four touchdowns over his first three seasons. Those numbers have decreased significantly since that three-year stint as Hardman has 52 total catches for 511 yards and four touchdowns over the past three seasons, which led to an initial departure from the Chiefs and the New York Jets before his return to Kansas City midway through the 2023 season.

Now in Green Bay, Hardman isn’t likely to be the answer to who is Jordan Love’s top target. He could, however, be the player who helps with their issues in the return game. If he can accomplish that, his time with the Packers will be deemed a success regardless of what he contributes in the passing game.

Thanks to his return abilities, Hardman was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro selection during his rookie season in 2019. He logged 26.1 yards per kickoff return and had a 104-yard kick return for a touchdown that season. He has also been a serviceable punt returner during his career, averaging 9.2 yards per return, including one that went to the house during the 2020 season.

For what it’s worth, Bisaccia made note of Hardman’s past production during the team's OTA workouts in May.

“Great experience in the league,” Bisaccia said. “He’s been really productive at punt and kick return. We’re looking forward to him keeping with our guys.”

With the Packers receiving room bringing 13 players to camp, returning kicks and punts may be Hardman’s best chance to make the roster. While the Packers could get creative, Hardman figures to be the leader in the competition to open camp, and that spot was reinforced during Thursday’s practice.

