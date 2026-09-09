Tyreek Hill remains potential Packers target if receiver returns for 2026 season

The Green Bay Packers have an exciting trio of pass-catching options with Tucker Kraft, Christian Watson, and Matthew Golden all expected to take leaps in production. However, there is no denying that making a deep January run requires no shortage of playmaking talent. If Green Bay has the chance to drastically improve later in the season, it makes sense to attempt a Super Bowl push in what is an increasingly deep NFC field. With this in mind, the Packers shouldn't hesitate to keep a close eye on the progress of Tyreek Hill.

Hill is rehabbing a serious knee injury from the 2025 season that has put his future into question. While the receiver is clearly working back towards the field it isn't yet clear what the timeline of a return might be or if the same version of the speedster can show up. Still, Hill is a Super Bowl champion and elite deep threat whose accomplishments speak for themselves.

As recently as the 2023 season Hill had double-digit touchdowns and over 1,700 yards in what was a dominating performance. Even in 2024 when the Miami offense struggled Hill managed 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns clearly still having an extra gear to put pressure on the opposing defense.

Green Bay's goal of bringing a championship is viable and if Hill were able to make it back to the field in the 2026 season it would give the Packers a push in this direction. Last season was a prime example of why staying open to this type of addition makes sense.

Packers Should Keep Close Eye on Tyreek Hill's Progress as 2026 Season Gets Underway

Green Bay peaked in the first weeks of the season and watched their season fall apart due to injuries. Losing so many key pieces left the franchise in harm's way and slowed momentum of what could've been a team capable of making a deep January run. Already, you're expecting to get a boost in the middle of the season with Micah Parsons returning and offering elite production.

If Hill were to be dropped into the offense replacing Jayden Reed in the starting lineup and was even a shadow of his old self the Packers would have an offense capable of ruling January. This is the needed level of risk when you look at the tall task ahead of the Packers considering the talent in the conference and looking at the roster of Super Bowl favorites.

This is where it is important to note that if healthy, the offensive talent currently constructed can clearly push the Packers on a deep playoff run. Hill isn't a missing piece, but one worth keeping an eye on understanding that the addition could make an already impressive offense overwhelming enough to end the season raising the Lombardi.