Ty’Ron Hopper Has Made Quay Walker Disposable for Packers

The Green Bay Packers are on a three-game win streak and own an 8-3-1 record going into a pivotal Week 14 game against the Chicago Bears. While the Packers have found some momentum, they've been able to do so without linebacker Quay Walker in the short term.

Walker has missed the last two weeks due to a neck/stinger injury, and his absence has created more opportunities for linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper. He's been a rotational linebacker for Green Bay the past few games and has flashed some potential. While that's good news for him and the team, that isn't ideal for Walker.

Ty’Ron Hopper’s Flashes Spell Bad News for Quay Walker

Hopper stepped in when Walker left in Week 11 versus the New York Giants. During that contest, he played in 12 defensive snaps and saw an uptick in usage between Weeks 12-13, logging at least 27% of the defensive plays. During the last three games, he has compiled eight total tackles.

An X account, TitletownTalks, posted a video from the Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions detailing how Hopper played. He was sniffing out plays in the run game while logging some solid coverage reps as well.

Of course, things need to be taken with a grain of salt, given he was in a limited role, but it was promising. For the last three weeks, Hopper has posted a 65-plus overall grade and a 60-plus coverage grade on PFF. The signs are there that he could be a solid contributor, but that isn't the news Walker wants to see.

The Packers declined to pick up his fifth-year option, meaning he'll hit free agency after this season. Despite missing two games, Walker is still second on the team in total tackles (84) with six TFLs and four pass deflections. While he has found his way to the ball, the advanced football metrics don't believe that he's been one of the best at his position.

According to Pro Football Focus, Walker owns a 55.3 overall grade (57th among 83 graded linebackers), 57.7 run-defense grade (64th among 83 graded linebackers), and a 52.4 coverage grade (49th among 83 graded linebackers) in 2025. In coverage, he has a 116.8 passer rating allowed.

The Packers used a first-round pick on Walker back in 2022, but it's been a mixed bag. If he continues to miss time and Hopper flashes more in his place, it will make it easier for Green Bay to let him walk in free agency.

That's without mentioning Edgerrin Cooper and Isaiah McDuffie, who are signed through the 2026 season. Green Bay could easily roll with the trio of Cooper, McDuffie, and Hopper at linebacker, leaving Walker on the outside looking in.

The remainder of the season will be big and will determine if Walker is Green Bay's plans. But as of right now, Hopper is turning heads.

