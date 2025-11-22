Ty’Ron Hopper May Be in Line for Big Role with Packers in Week 12

The Green Bay Packers have a stretch of three straight NFC North games on the schedule, and it starts with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12. The Packers' defense has been steady throughout the season, but injuries are a part of the game.

Linebacker Quay Walker suffered a stinger in Week 11 over the New York Giants and is listed as doubtful for this week's game. And with him expected to be sidelined, second-year linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper may be thrust into action, which is something fans have been wondering about.

Quay Walker’s Injury May Push Ty’Ron Hopper into Action

Hopper was drafted with the 91st overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, which was seven picks before the Pittsburgh Steelers snagged Payton Wilson. Wilson has been able to carve out a role for himself in the Steel City, but that wasn't the case with Hopper.

Through the first two seasons, Hopper has only played on special teams, notching 376 snaps. But with Walker sidelined, the Packers will have Edgerrin Cooper and Isaiah McDuffie leading the charge at linebacker. They'll need a third linebacker, though, and Hopper may be asked to step in.

It doesn't help that Cooper was on the injury report with a foot injury. The Packers selected Hopper in the third round for a reason, and this seems like the ideal time to throw him out.

During the 2025 preseason, Hopper played fairly well in the opportunities given. According to Pro Football Focus, he had a 90.1 overall grade, 90.5 run-defense grade, and a 73 coverage grade. In 95 total snaps, he had eight total tackles and gave up two catches for 17 receiving yards.

Granted, that's a small sample size and came against backups during the preseason. Nonetheless, there could be something there, but Green Bay hasn't thrown him into the fire to see what he can handle.

Walker is second among Green Bay linebackers in total snaps (626), so his absence will create a bunch of reps up for the taking. McDuffie will likely be the LB2 for this Vikings game, but Hopper could be asked to line up as the third LB.

He has the traits that make him an intriguing prospect, and he should be the first one asked to come off the bench in this contest. Kristian Welch is the other healthy linebacker for the Packers, so the options are limited, but considering Hopper was a high draft pick, he may get the benefit of the doubt from the coaching staff in this contest. And that's something fans have been waiting for.

