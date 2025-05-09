Two-Year Packers WR Pops Up on Lions Minicamp Roster

There is movement around the league since the 2025 NFL draft has come and gone. Teams are having rookie minicamp camps kick off, as they get a first look at players they drafted and signed.

It's not only rookies who are getting a chance to impress the staff, while other veterans are getting invited to minicamp. The Green Bay Packers' rival Detroit Lions, have rookie minicamp running from May 9 to May 11.

Their roster for minicamp has been released, and former Packers WR Malik Taylor was listed as one of the players trying out for a roster spot.

Rookie minicamp roster for Lions pic.twitter.com/QCowdJhfGC — Ben Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) May 9, 2025

Malik Taylor is Trying Out for Lions During Minicamp

Taylor signed with the Packers back in 2019 and spent two seasons with the team. Over 28 games (1 start) with Green Bay, he logged seven catches for 80 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 11.4 yards per reception with five catches that resulted in a first down.

He was released by the team in 2022 before signing with the New York Jets. There, he joined former teammates in Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb. He spent 2023 in New York but didn't play in 2024 after getting placed on IR in August.

The 29-year-old is looking to latch onto a roster for the 2025 campaign and hopes that happens with the Lions.

Taylor has good long speed that helps stretch the field, but he will need to bring his A-game. Detroit has Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, and Tim Patrick as likely locks to make the 53-man roster.

Taylor would have to outperform Dominic Lovett, Ronnie Bell, Tom Kennedy, and Jackson Meeks if he, in fact, gets invited to training camp. The Lions clearly like what he could bring to the field, which is why he got an invite to minicamp in the first place.

