Packers Should Sign This Perfect Brian Gutekunst Free Agent

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has a clear type in free agency: veteran offensive linemen at a discount, scooped up after the frenzy dies down. It's a strategy he’s stuck to—and one that should lead him straight to five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff.

In 2024, Gutekunst signed former first-rounder Andre Dillard to a one-year deal. Thanks to good health from their starting tackles, Dillard was little more than a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option. But the signing fit Gutekunst’s pattern to a tee.

This isn’t new, either. In his first four years as GM, Gutekunst made a habit of snagging veteran linemen off the clearance rack:

Year Player 2018 Byron Bell 2019 Jared Veldheer 2020 Ricky Wagner 2021 Dennis Kelly

This is the Packers' way. They rarely pay top dollar for free agents. Instead, they dig through the bargain bin for imperfect but experienced players looking for a second act. And Scherff fits that mold perfectly.

The Packers are light on depth along the interior offensive line. They signed Aaron Banks to play left guard and plan to shift Elgton Jenkins to center. Sean Rhyan holds down the right guard spot—for now.

It's a guessing game after that.

Former first-rounder Jordan Morgan is expected to start at either left tackle or right guard. He could offer interior depth if he stays healthy, but that’s still a big “if.” So far, he’s more potential than proof.

Green Bay also spent a second-round pick on Anthony Belton, a college tackle who could slot in at guard or tackle in the pros. Again—lots of upside, little certainty.

If the Packers want to shore things up with a reliable, proven body, Scherff makes a ton of sense on a one-year deal.

Drafted fifth overall in 2015, Scherff spent seven years in Washington and the last three in Jacksonville. He’s a vet who’s likely looking for a starting gig—but the Packers might be able to sell him on competing with Rhyan at right guard, especially if they’re committed to Morgan at left tackle.

If they’d rather not steal reps from Morgan or Belton, there's another angle: the Super Bowl chase.

Scherff has only seen the playoffs three times in ten seasons. Two Wild Card exits and a Divisional Round loss—not exactly a trophy case full of postseason memories. Green Bay can’t guarantee a ring, but they’re closer to contention than a lot of teams, and his presence could be the glue that keeps the line from cracking under pressure.

Just look at last year’s Wild Card loss. Jenkins went down early, and the interior line got eaten alive by Philly’s pass rush. Scherff wouldn’t just be insurance—he’d be a stabilizer.

Signing him would be a low-risk, medium-reward move. And that’s exactly the kind of bet Gutekunst loves to make.

