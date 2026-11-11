Tucker Kraft's silence in Packers' blowout shouldn't concern fans

The Green Bay Packers had an explosive 45-27 win over the New England Patriots that included incredible performances from both Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. Watson finished with 171 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Golden had 164 yards and a lone score as well. The only thing missing from Jordan Love's explosive performance was Tucker Kraft being an impact player, as the tight end finished with a lone catch for one yard.

Kraft being quiet isn't completely new, but this is unquestionably a new low in the 2026 season. A year after appearing to be in the conversation as the league's best tight end, Kraft has been surprisingly silent at times. The total production has still been solid as Kraft has 351 receiving yards and a trio of touchdown catches. Still, it hasn't been the presence fans were growing accustomed to watching a season ago.

This isn't a cause fo rconcern when you factor in that the Packers have been heavily featuring Watson and Golden. The receivers have been undeniably dynamic and Kraft hasn't shown any signs of caring, putting in an elite effort and continually doing the dirty work. It hasn't mattered how many targets the pass catcher is getting the effort and ability to impcat winning has stayed the same.

With this in mind, the Packers have no reason to believe Kraft isn't capable of delivering bigger days when it is needed. There simply has been a different brand of offense being played and Kraft is embracing a lesser role that at times will result in games as the one that fans watched Sunday.

Packers Tight End Tucker Kraft Being Silent Shouldn't Concern Fans Seeing Consistent Effort

Where concern around this quickly dies is watching the tape and seeing how Kraft is moving. There is no signs of last year's injury as the Packers tight end is showing a level of extreme focus and physicality in the blocking game and when he has his hands on the football. The only reason to worry is if there were clear signs of regression in comparison to a season ago.

Even with the regression in catches nad yardage, there is no physical reason to worry that Kraft isn't going ot be capable of being leaned on when needed. This is simply a fallout of Love pushing the ball down the field and taking advantage of Watson and Golden having elite big play ability.

As opposing teams work to focus on stopping this and there is more room to work in the medium to short passing range Kraft will once again be an elite part of the passing attack. No question, Matt LaFleur has the offense in a great position and left no reason for concern moving forward.