Tucker Kraft's Packers situation may have just turned 'complicated'

Months ago, it looked like Tucker Kraft's contract extension was a given. It didn't seem to be a matter of 'if' but 'when' the Green Bay Packers would lock up their superstar tight end with a multi-year and very lucrative deal.

Kraft has said all the right things about wanting to get a deal done, and he's also been extremely vocal about how well he feels after his season-ending ACL injury. He's eager to return to the field and show what he can do.

However, it now seems that he may do so without a new deal when the Packers take the field on September 13. According to general manager Brian Gutekunst, talks haven't progressed as smoothly as expected.

Brian Gutekunst sounds alarms with 'complicated' Tucker Kraft update

“We would love to have that done. These things are complicated at times,” Gutekunst said. “Whether we accomplish that before the beginning of the season, we’ll see. We’re excited for what he’s going to do for us both this year and in the future.”

Of course, by no means is he saying that they won't reach an agreement or that they don't want to get a deal done. Given the nature of these situations, chances are this is more about language and guarantees than actual money or years.

That said, Kraft is one of the team's best players and Jordan Love's most-trusted targets, and you never want these situations to be a distraction. Also, sometimes, these things strain the relationship between the player and the organization.

Granted, it also makes sense that the Packers want to protect themselves with this new deal. Kraft doesn't have a history of injuries, and he's reportedly as explosive and elusive as before the injury, but ACL tears are tricky and can derail a player's career. Maybe Kraft wants more guaranteed money.

On paper, he's done everything to earn his new deal. He was in the midst of a career-best season before that unfortunate injury cut his campaign short. Through eight games, he had 32 receptions for 489 yards and six scores, often keeping Matt LaFleur's offense ahead of the sticks and serving as the team's go-to guy in fourth-down situations.

Kraft entered the league as a former third-round pick, and he's already outplayed his draft stock. He stood out from the rest of the pack in a crowded tight end room, piling up 113 catches for 1,551 yards and 15 touchdowns since 2023.

The Packers must do right by their veteran tight end. Also, with Sam LaPorta likely getting an extension of his own with the Detroit Lions, they should get a deal done before the asking price inevitably goes up.