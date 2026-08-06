Tucker Kraft pointed to as Packers largest remaining contract decision

The Green Bay Packers were included in a recent Bleacher Report piece looking at the biggest remaining contract decision facing each roster. It was a predictable decision for Green Bay, with tight end Tucker Kraft being listed as the largest contract question remaining ahead of the 2026 season. With an extremely young offensive core and Christian Watson already re-signed earlier in the summer, it is a completely fair take to view Kraft as the biggest pending decision for the franchise.

Kraft is in the final year of his rookie deal, with an obvious decision for the Packers to keep the pass catcher if an extension isn't quickly reached. A deal is going to be undeniably expensive, as Kraft was well on his way to establishing himself as the league's most consistent option at the position prior to the season-ending ACL tear. The injury does leave Green Bay an undeniable advantage when it comes to negotiations, with Kraft playing a complete season a year ago likely pushing the price to the top of the league.

Looking at recent deals at the position, a fair comparison is Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons, with a three-year $54 million extension being signed. It is a fair comparison, with an extra year likely tacked on for Kraft based on the fact that his contract is expiring and the 2026 season is likely to push the price even higher.

Packers Shouldn't Hesitate to Lock Down Tucker Kraft Ahead of Breakout Season

Keeping the tight end rostered is all the more important when you factor in that Green Bay has already parted ways with Romeo Doubs. Doubs and Jordan Love had an undeniable chemistry that you're asking the quarterback to replicate with Matthew Golden. While this appears clearly achievable, there is no debating that Kraft is going to be close to impossible to replace in comparison.

The tight end position isn't nearly as deep, and Kraft's impact has a chance to push Green Bay's offense to one of the league's most complete units. Pointing to Kraft as the biggest pending decision was a great take, and one every Green Bay fan is well aware of, expecting the front office to get a deal done.

Kraft's ceiling and importance to the offense moving forward are simply too high. Green Bay cannot afford to wait and allow the talented pass catcher to put together a 2026 season that could push the price out of their comfort zone. There is one decision to make, and the Packers should be in a hurry to lock up a building block for their offense.