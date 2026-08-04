Familiar theme continuing to define Packers' training camp



We are over a week into the Green Bay Packers' 2026 training camp, and for the offense, a continual theme has emerged. It hasn't mattered the reporter or the practice; it is a daily occurrence that Christian Watson is highlighted as making a big play for Jordan Love. The chemistry has been undeniable, and any concerns that paying Watson would lessen his intensity are clearly misplaced. One recent example of this was highlighted by Andy Herman; "Anddd another strike to Watson on a crosser from Love. Beautiful play. Great protection by Belton."

You can tell simply by Herman's phrasing that it has become a familliar camp refrain for Watson and Love to connect for big plays. Whether it is scoring touchdowns or springing open down the sideline it has been perfect chemistry in motion and is building expectations around what the duo might be able to accomplish in the 2026 season.

The clear issues holding back Watson were a lack of ability to stay healthy and the depth of targets Green Bay featured at the position. While losing depth is never ideal, the positive byproduct of this is being able to fully explore and take advantage of the Love and Watson connection. If camp is a preview of things to come it is easy to have incredibly high expectations for the duo.

Camp Continues to Build Packers Expectations for Jordan Love and Christian Watson

Looking at the season ahead and the questions about how long it will take Tucker Kraft to get back up to speed a 1,200 receiving yard season and double-digit touchdowns for Watson is very much on the board. The only caveat remains the veteran receiver proving he can make it through a season without dealing with an injury. This is yet to happen as all four seasons of Watson's career there has been time missed.

Still, there is no denying Watson is due a bit of injury luck and Matt LaFleur's offense is built around having the receiver as Love's primary target. It is easy to argue this will be the season the receiver is able to stay healthy and make Green Bay's extension look like a bargain signed ahead of what could be a breakout season.

Overreacting to camp can always be dangerous, but this is simply building on what fans have seen in the regular season developing between Love and Watson. There is a level of chemistry that you can't help but take note of believing that the season ahead will be the best of both player's respective careers.