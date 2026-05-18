Packers deserve credit for handling Micah Parsons injury correctly

The Green Bay Packers appear to be setting low early-season expectations for Micah Parsons as the pass rusher works his way back from an ACL tear. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that it is an option for the defender to start the 2026 season on the PUP list as he works his way back. While this may not be news Green Bay fans want to hear, it is exactly the approach the team needs to be taking with a player who suffered a serious injury on December, 14 of the 2025 season.

Having such a serious injury so late in the season made it vital that Green Bay not rush the defender into a return. It makes far more sense for the Packers to protect Parsons, understanding the franchise has more than enough offensive firepower to carry the team early in the season.

Getting Parsons back at full health in the second half of the season should be the focus of the franchise. Having Parsons play meaningful football in December and January is the ultimate goal and speaks to why this report came out. The Packers are working to lower the expectations of Parsons and help fans to realize the edge rusher could be out for some time.

Packers Handling Micah Parsons' Injury Perfectly Taking Pressure Off Star Defender

It wouldn't be surprising if the team pushed to get this information out to help drive home the expectation of Parsons being on the shelf to start the season. The edge rusher is far too important of a franchise cornerstone to rush back and put in harm's way in September and October when the games are less meaningful in the standings.

Instead, Packer fans should prepare themselves to play the first month without Parsons, understanding the clear payoff. It gives the star his best chance to have an instant impact and for Green Bay's offense to gain confidence by doing some of the heavy lifting early in the 2026 season.

Perhaps the only downside here is looking at the team's depth chart and realizing this puts Lukas Van Ness into an early-season starring role. The front office would be wise to explore making an addition or two that allows Parsons to grow even more comfortable, not rushing his rehab.

Regardless of how the team chooses to navigate the position, there is no debating the perfect handling of the situation. While injuries are always unfortunate, seeing how Green Bay has responded and put Parsons' health above their desire to have him back on the field speaks to the class of a historic organization managing its team the right way.