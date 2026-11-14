Trey Smack has a chance to win Packers fans over in pivotal matchup

It isn't a secret that the Green Bay Packers have had very mixed feelings about Trey Smack. The kicker has struggled to cement himself, dealing with inexplicable misses and a clear confidence lapse. Still, there is reason for hope after this last week, as Smack hit all seven of his attempted kicks and appeared to have a level of confidence that was previously lacking. Now, the Packers are getting ready for a pivotal matchup that could swing the season, and Smack is unquestionably going to be needed.

The Minnesota Vikings and Packers will have their second matchup of the season and it will be an unquestionable challenge. The defense of Brian Flores has grabbed attention for loading the line and daring any quarterback to hold the ball long enough to make them pay. It is an entertaining strategy that often stalls drives and makes it incredibly likely that the kicking game is more important than normal.

With this in mind, Smack has a clear opportunity to excite fans and prove that last week wasn't just the outlier. If the rookie is able to consistently hit his attempts on Sunday and push Green Bay towards the top of the NFC North putting the Packers back into the driver's seat.

Smack can wipe away the lack of confidence and give fans reason to believe the offseason decisions weren't the mistake they have appeared to be. This is clearly an incredibly important development that Green Bay needs to happen as there simply are no other viable options remaining on the market for the roster to pivot to.

Packers Handing Trey Smack Clear Opportunity to Build Confidence in Pivotal Matchup

Smack struggling on this game with so much attention and importance on the divisional matchup could force Green Bay to make a desperation move. Even with less than ideal options remaining on the market, the Packers simply will have no other choice if Smack isn't able to find some level of consistency.

With this in mind, fans will be watching hopeful that this proves to the moment that Smack wins fans over while understanding the opposite is very much on the table as well. Minnesota is going to be all the more tough as Kirk Cousins has been added to upgrade the quarterback situation and give the offense a bit more capable of an option.

Green Bay should still feel great about their chances while still understanding the importance of this game for Smack. It is a chance to truly signal a corner turn and leave hope that the rookie is not only a capable answer this season, but moving forward.