Trey Lance Is Packers' Best Chance at Striking Backup QB Gold Again

The Green Bay Packers will likely be a player in the backup quarterback market this offseason, as all signs are pointing towards Malik Willis getting paid in free agency.

Under the tutelage of head coach Matt LaFleur, Willis has quietly developed into one of the best backups in the league over the last two years. Some would say that the Packers’ offensive staff has rejuvenated Willis’ career, as he played with confidence and looks like a completely different player than he did in Tennessee.

The Packers were able to reap some of those benefits, and now they will try to find their next reclamation project. Green Bay already has a couple of developmental options now in Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord, but neither quarterback fits in the same box as Malik Willis, who is a mobile QB.

Therefore, if the Packers want a dual-threat QB with upside, they should look no further than Trey Lance.

Malik Willis Moving Closer to Packers Exit Makes Trey Lance a Real Target

The 25-year-old Lance, who was once a former third overall pick, is set to become a free agent this offseason after spending the 2025 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers.

As Justin Herbert’s backup, Lance appeared in four games this season and made one start in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos. In his lone start against the Broncos, the veteran QB completed 20-of-44 passes for 136 yards and an interception. He was also sacked four times, despite having 69 yards on the ground.

It wasn’t the most impressive showing for a guy looking to prove to other teams around the NFL that he could start. However, the Packers’ brass could make a strong case to Lance that he’d be better off in Green Bay than returning to Los Angeles.

For starters, Green Bay can point to Willis’ development/growth and how he helped create a new market for himself. Lance is just as explosive on the ground as Willis. Now, his accuracy will need to improve, but we’ve seen Green Bay tailor the offense around the strengths of Willis, which allowed him to make plays.

In limited playing time with the Titans, Willis was only completing 53% of his passes. But it took a huge leap to 78.7% with the Packers. Who's to say that couldn’t be the case for Lance, who is taller (6'4) than Willis (6'1) and has the skills to be a solid passer, but it just needs to be fine-tuned.

Furthermore, Lance would get the chance to reunite with his former college teammate, Christian Watson. Lance and Watson played together at North Dakota State. If there’s anyone who knows what Lance brings to the table as a QB, it’s Watson. Lance hasn’t had a chance to really develop his skills in LA and Dallas.

However, with Green Bay, Lance could set himself up to be another team's future starter if he takes the necessary steps that Willis has shown. And looking at the other free agent QBs on the market, he might be the best bet from an upside perspective over Zach Wilson or Kenny Pickett.

If the Packers get their hands on Lance and turn him into a starting-caliber NFL QB, Green Bay will be looked at as the top QB factory in the league.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: