Packers' Backup QB Situation Now Looking Up Despite Willis' Expected Exit

The Green Bay Packers are wasting zero time preparing for life after backup quarterback Malik Willis.

It is widely expected that Willis is going to get a shot at a starting role or at least earn a chance to compete to start after stepping up when QB1 Jordan Love has been sidelined. Either way, his time with the Packers will likely be over when free agency begins in March.

Although the Packers will already have Desmond Ridder under contract for the 2026 season after being promoted to the active roster earlier this month, their backup situation looks even more promising after signing Kyle McCord to a futures contract, according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. Even though McCord and Ridder aren't flawless, it's safe to say that Green Bay's backup QB situation is already more promising, given the circumstances surrounding Willis.

Packers' QB2 Situation Is on the Rise Following Kyle McCord Signing

Willis arrived in Green Bay looking to revive his career after two forgettable seasons with the Tennessee Titans, the team that drafted him 86th overall in 2022. He's since gone 2-1 while throwing for 972 passing yards and six touchdowns without an interception, potentially giving a QB-needy team enough reasons to view him as a potential starter this offseason.

After successfully turning Willis' outlook around, it would be great if head coach Matt LaFleur & Co. could have a similar impact on McCord and Ridder.

Also a 2022 draft pick, Ridder has starting experience with 4,002 career passing yards and 16 passing touchdowns to 14 interceptions in 25 games (18 starts). Added to this is the fact that the Packers have seen firsthand what he can do. Back with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023, Ridder led his former team to a 25-24 win over the Packers, in which he had completed 19-of-32 passes (59.4%) for 237 yards and a touchdown with an interception, also rushing for a career-high 39 yards and another score on 10 carries.

Was it a perfect performance? No, but Ridder showed enough potential in that game to put himself on Green Bay's radar, and he went on to have more encouraging outings in the weeks following that performance. The talent is there, but turnovers and poor decisions simply unraveled his confidence, leaving time to tell if being a Packer will help turn things around.

As for McCord, he oozes with potential, too, after leading the NCAA with 391 completions and 4,779 passing yards in 2024. Things didn't work out for the 2025 fifth-rounder with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he's only 23 years old, which is two years younger than Willis was when he was traded to Green Bay.

The Packers have proven with Willis that they can rebuild a player's confidence, and now have that chance with Ridder and McCord. Even if they only successfully revive one of their careers, that'll still be huge since it'll give the team a potential long-term backup option.

Packers fans should be feeling a bit of relief that there are two interesting options now sitting behind Love heading into next season. While both pieces have failed in their previous landing spots, this is the same story that set up Willis joining the team, leaving reason to hope that history will repeat itself in Titletown.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: