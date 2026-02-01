Trevon Diggs' Offseason Takes Another Turn on Heels of Packers Split

When the Green Bay Packers picked up former Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs off waivers during the final week of the regular season, there was a thought that he could play himself into a roster spot for next campaign.

Diggs played well in the finale against the Minnesota Vikings, but barely got on the field in the wildcard game against the Chicago Bears, which was likely a telltale sign about his future with the team.

Several days after Packers’ loss to the Bears, Green Bay officially parted ways with Diggs, as they didn’t want to be on the hook for $14.5 million. Despite getting released, the thought was that Green Bay could bring back Diggs on a cheaper deal in free agency, especially with one of his former coaches, Derrick Ansley, coaching on the defensive side of the ball.

However, those dreams quickly faded as Ansley departed Green Bay earlier this week after Jonathan Gannon took over as defensive coordinator. But it didn’t take long for Ansley to find his next opportunity, as he’s reportedly joining the Dallas Cowboys, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

That said, with Ansley coaching in Dallas, it all but rules out the possibility of Diggs following him to his next job.

Trevon Diggs' Chance to Reunite with Derrick Ansley Takes Huge Hit

Diggs’ time with the Cowboys didn’t end on a good note towards the end of this season, which led to Dallas packing his bags. The former star corner regularly clashed with the coaching staff and created frustrations with his penchant for injury troubles or complications while recovering.

With a Packers return looking slim at this point, and Ansley setting up shop in Dallas, Diggs’ outlook for free agency is seemingly dimmer than it was to begin offseason planning.

The veteran cornerback didn’t have a great 2025 season as he clearly wasn’t healthy. Opposing QBs went right after Diggs, who gave up 16.0 receiving yards per reception (second-most of his career) and had a 75.0 completion percentage on allowed targets (worst in his career).

It doesn’t stop there for the former NFL interceptions leader, as he gave up four receiving touchdowns and had a terrible 154.2 passer rating. Diggs looked like a shell of himself for most of this season, outside of his Week 18 outing against the Minnesota Vikings, who were starting Max Brosmer under center.

That said, while this season didn’t go to plan for Diggs, he's sure to garner at least some interest in free agency. There aren’t a ton of high-profile names at cornerback who will break the bank, and that should lead to a decent market for mid-range guys like Diggs whom contenders may take a chance on in hopes of him finding his previous form.

With a calculated market value of one year and $7.5 million, per Spotrac, Diggs is still in position to get paid while having a shot at landing in a playoff environment. But both Dallas and Green Bay appear off the table for the 27-year-old.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: