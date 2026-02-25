Tremaine Edmunds Trade Buzz Could Hinder Quay Walker's Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers may have a new starting middle linebacker this fall, with Quay Walker scheduled to become a free agent next month.

The 25-year-old linebacker isn’t guaranteed to come back to Lambeau Field in 2026, as the Packers are currently projected to be $1.5 million over the salary cap, per OverTheCap. Green Bay could make a couple of moves, such as cutting ties with Rashan Gary and Nate Hobbs to create more space. The Packers could use that newfound cap space to address the defensive line.

Walker will likely try his hand at free agency, which isn’t loaded at linebacker, and he could cash in with a sizable pay raise. However, he may have some competition in his free agency journey, as potential suitors could find Chicago Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds much more appealing.

On Wednesday, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reported that the Bears have granted the veteran linebacker permission to seek a trade. Edmunds, who has one year remaining on his deal, has been considered a potential cap casualty; however, Chicago is likely hoping to get something in return for Edmunds if he's going to leave the Windy City.

Tremaine Edmunds Trade News Could Change Market for Quay Walker

For an LB-needy team, Edmunds for one year at $15 million might be a better deal than paying the younger Walker a three-year, $24.8 million deal, which is his calculated market value, according to Spotrac.

For example, if things don’t work out with Edmunds after the 2026 season, the team that traded him can let him walk next offseason and possibly get a comp pick. Meanwhile, with Walker, that team would be on the hook for the next two years.

Between the two linebackers, Edmunds was a much better defender in stopping the run (81.3 grade) than Walker (54.5 grade) this past season, per Pro Football Focus. Edmunds was also better in pass coverage, posting a 52.1 grade, while Walker had a 44.9 grade.

Edmunds gave up his fair share of yards in coverage (423) on 48 completions (63 targets), but only gave up two receiving touchdowns. He also had a 77.7 passer rating allowed when targeted.

As for Walker, the 25-year-old linebacker gave up 409 yards on 51 completions (65 targets) in 2025. However, he allowed three touchdowns and had a career-worst 108.3 passer rating when targeted.

With all that being said, it will be interesting to see how everything shakes out over the next few weeks. If the Bears can’t find a trade suitor for Edmunds before the start of the new league year, and he ends up on the free agent market, the veteran LB would instantly become a better option than Walker, despite being the older player.

