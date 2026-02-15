The Green Bay Packers saw their season come to a disappointing end, but it was the manner in which the year concluded that left Packers fans feeling cheated. Green Bay surged to a 9-3-1 start and looked like Super Bowl contenders, but injuries to stars like Tucker Kraft and Micah Parsons were part of the problem, along with several players who failed to live up to their individual expectations.

One of the players that is high on that list is cornerback Nate Hobbs. Signed to a four-year, $48 million contract in free agency, Hobbs’s first year with the Packers was defined by injuries and poor performance. It puts the Packers in a rough situation with three years remaining on the deal and could put them into a bigger bind with a bitter taste in their mouth.

Nate Hobbs’s First Year in Green Bay Could Be His Last

Hobbs seemed like a strange fit in Green Bay from the moment he put pen to paper. After succeeding as a slot corner with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers looked to use him as an outside cornerback with Javon Bullard already manning the inside. While the idea was doomed from the start, Hobbs also brought his abrasive personality to the locker room, hitting too hard during practice and eventually injuring MarShawn Lloyd.

Lloyd’s injury history may have something to do with the last part. However, Hobbs didn’t have many opportunities to redeem himself, since he was frequently sidelined with injuries. A meniscus injury during the preseason robbed him of precious reps with his new team, and an MCL sprain in his left knee sidelined him for four more games in the middle of the season. A torn MCL suffered in a Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens ultimately ended his season, but that just added injury to the insulting performance Hobbs had on the field.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hobbs allowed 17 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns with two pass breakups and three penalties (one declined) on 25 targets. His 125.3 passer rating allowed when targeted was a career-high and well over the 96.3 rating he had in his final year with the Raiders, which has created some questions about his future with the team.

One solution is to use Hobbs in the slot more in 2026. While Hobbs struggled overall, he allowed 0.92 yards on 64 coverage snaps in the slot last year. But he still allowed four catches on five targets, and the Packers could continue to use Bullard in that role at a cheaper price point.

Money is also a big issue. According to Spotrac, Hobbs has a $12.8 million cap hit, ranking him 23rd among cornerbacks going into next season. While the Packers could talk themselves into paying the number as Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine are on shaky ground, Hobbs’s 2025 performance could convince them to use the out in the contract and cut him before a $6.25 million roster bonus becomes fully guaranteed on March 14.

While Hobbs has vowed to be better next season, the injuries and poor performance may have given the Packers a strong case of buyer’s remorse. It’s a taste that fans and coaches probably won’t be able to shake and could leave Hobbs on his way out of town sooner than expected.

