Top WR Prospect Sounds Like He'll Be a Packer Soon After New Comments

We are officially on the eve of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the rumors are flying around. NFL draft experts are releasing their final mock drafts, and fans are trying to see what direction their team is heading in.

There will be extra juice in Green Bay as they are hosting the draft for the first time in history. The Packers have eight total draft picks, and they are looking to add more playmakers to the team.

Receiver is one of the needs for the Packers, and one of the top WR prospects had some positive things to say about the Packers. Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan was seen speaking to reporters on Wednesday regarding the Packers and expressed that they have shown his love throughout the draft process.

McMillan said, "They’ve been showing me nothing but love throughout this whole draft process.” He later added, "I feel like I could fit in any offense well. But this one specifically, yeah.”

Tetairoa McMillan Has Positive Things To Say About Packers

The Packers have a need to upgrade the WR position, and McMillan would be a terrific addition. He stands at 6-foot-4 and is a big-bodied weapon who wins those contested catches with ease.

McMillan owns a massive catch radius and can be slippery after the catch. In 37 career games, he finished with 213 receptions for 3,423 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. He has gone over 1,300 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons and is believed to be a Day 1 impact player.

Green Bay clearly likes what they have seen on tape as well. Matt LaFleur and the staff certainly talked scheme fit during their meetings with McMillan and believe he could fit in seamlessly.

Whether or not the Packers take McMillan remains to be seen but if he's on the clock at No. 23, Green Bay may be quick to run that card in.

