Aaron Jones Surprisingly Back in Green Bay After Messy Packers Exit

The 2025 NFL Draft is finally upon us. It will take place in Green Bay for the first time ever. The Packers are looking to add some more talent to the roster for the 2025 season and hold eight total picks.

With that being the main priority, countless players and members of the media are traveling to Green Bay for draft week.

Former Packer running back Aaron Jones is back in Green Bay doing some community work. He was seen giving out some pizza at New Community Shelter and expressed his love for Green Bay.

Jones said, "The Green Bay community means everything to me … It’s a community that I’ll always be a part of."

Aaron Jones is back in Green Bay giving out pizza at New Community Shelter during draft week.



“The Green Bay community means everything to me … It’s a community that I’ll always be a part of.” pic.twitter.com/O9Je3M1loB — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 22, 2025

Aaron Jones Still Has Love for Green Bay Community

Despite signing a two-year, $20 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings last offseason, Jones still has love for this community.

He ultimately left the Packers after failing to agree to another pay cut last year. The Packers wanted him back, but just at a reduced number. He didn't agree to that and landed with a division rival instead.

Regardless of where he plays football on Sunday, Monday, or Thursday, his bond with Green Bay looks to be unbreakable. The UTEP product was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and developed into one of the best tailbacks in team history.

Over seven seasons with the Packers, Jones ranks seventh in team history in rushing yards (5,940) and rushing touchdowns (45). He also reeled in 323 receptions for 2,484 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns.

He was a dual-threat weapon coming out of the backfield and provided the Packers with an electric playmaker.

His days of playing with the Packers are seemingly over, but his bond with the community is something that will never fade.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: