Top Packers QB Coach Option Now Might End Up with Bears Instead

The Green Bay Packers are suddenly looking for a new QBs coach this offseason after seeing Sean Mannion take the offensive coordinator position with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As expected, Green Bay fans were not happy to hear this news. They wanted to see Mannion stick around and possibly take Andy Stenavich’s job as offensive coordinator. However, that was not in the cards for Mannion, leaving the Packers with a spot to fill on their offensive coaching staff.

Following the departure of Mannion, we haven’t heard much about who is on Green Bay’s list to be the next QBs coach. However, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported last week that the Packers and Buffalo Bills requested an interview with Arizona Cardinals pass game specialist Connor Senger.

Senger is considered a rising coach in the league and is a Wisconsin native, which piqued the interest of the fan base.

That said, it seems as if the Packers have some competition for Senger’s services. The Chicago Bears have reportedly thrown their hat into the proverbial ring.

Bears Also Request Interview with Connor Senger for OC Job

On Tuesday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Bears have requested an interview for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

LaFleur likely doesn’t want to hear this news, as an offensive coordinator position sounds much better than a QBs coach on paper. And it likely comes with a better pay raise, too.

Due to his lack of coaching experience, Senger wouldn’t call plays in Chicago, as Declan Doyle did not do that this season in his lone year as OC. But that probably wouldn’t deter him from taking the job, as it would put him one step closer to becoming a head coach.

Now, LaFleur could make the case to Senger that he could follow the same path as Mannion, who became an OC. However, why would Senger do that when he could jump into the offensive coordinator chair immediately with Ben Johnson? That's not even mentioning the chance to play a role in Caleb Williams' development, which would be another notch on his coaching belt.

The deck was slightly stacked against the Packers when it was revealed that Senger also spoke with the Bills, as he’d get to work with an MVP in Josh Allen. Now, it will only get tougher with the Bears joining the fray with a better opportunity.

The Packers will need to have a backup plan ready in case Senger takes the opportunity in Chicago or with the Bills.

