Packers Reportedly Eyeing Rising Coach with Gannon Ties to Replace Sean Mannion

The Green Bay Packers have seen multiple coaches leave this offseason, creating several voids along the staff. On Thursday, they lost up-and-comer Sean Mannion to the Philadelphia Eagles. He will be the offensive coordinator, but this departure created an opening in the quarterbacks coach role.

Green Bay isn't wasting time to find a replacement and is interested in Cardinals' pass game specialist Connor Senger. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Packers and Bills will both interview him for their quarterback coach vacancy.

Packers to Interview Senger for QB Coach Opening After Mannion’s Exit

Senger and new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon crossed paths in Arizona. Senger held offensive quality control coach, assistant quarterbacks, and passing game coordinator roles with the Cardinals from 2023 to 2025 and has impressed. Despite being 30 years old, he has consistently climbed the coaching rankings. Pelissero also revealed that Senger has called plays at this week’s East-West Shrine Bowl, in addition to coaching wide receivers.

Although he hasn't done that in the NFL, this is a great opportunity and shows how he's viewed around the league. Another underrated factor is his connection to the state. Sengar is from West Allis, Wisconsin, and went to high school in Milwaukee before playing college ball at Wisconsin, according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

There are obviously some concerns around Sengar due to his lack of experience, but they went down this same path with Mannion. He didn't have any coaching experience before joining the Packers and quickly rose through the coaching ranks.

The fact that Sengar is viewed as an up-and-coming offensive mind is a positive. Despite Arizona losing Kyler Murray for the bulk of the season due to a foot injury, the Cardinals' passing attack didn't falter. Arizona finished as the seventh-best passing offense (232.6) and tied for sixth in passing touchdowns (29).

This passing attack was led by Jacoby Brissett, who finished the year with 3,366 passing yards and 23 passing scores. For a team that didn't have the most success in terms of wins and losses (3-14), they found ways to move the ball through the air.

Sengar had a role in that and could be a viable option as QB coach. Jordan Love and Malik Willis took leaps in the last two seasons under Mannion and LaFleur's coaching. They are seeking another young voice to bring to that room, and Sengar appears to be a solid choice.

He has a history of coaching with Gannon and ties to Wisconsin. QB coach is a job to keep an eye on, and Sengar looks like a prime candidate.

