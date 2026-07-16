Top Bucks trade candidate is obvious as NBA free agency slows down

After trading Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks front office seemingly decided to take a long nap. They have been acting like trading Giannis was the only thing on their offseason agenda, as they have done very little over the last two weeks. In reality, they have more work to do to better set this team up for the future.

One of the most obvious things they need to do is to trade Myles Turner. In the new era of Bucks basketball without Antetokounmpo, there is very little need for Turner. Next to Giannis, the 30-year-old center was a great fit as a floor spacer and rim protector. On a young, rebuilding team, Turner is more of a luxury.

An expensive luxury at that. Turner is due $26.5 million next season and is under contract for two more years after that. There is a real chance that this contract will age poorly and have negative value. To avoid being stuck with an overpaid center in his 30s, the Bucks should move Turner for whatever assets they can get.

There is little reason for the Bucks to keep Myles Turner

Even though he didn't have the best season with Milwaukee last year, his skill set is rare enough that he will have suitors. Plus, there are teams like the LA Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans who are desperate for a starting center. They will almost certainly be willing to give up an asset or two to acquire Turner.

Not only will this create more opportunities for Kel'el Ware and Jericho Sims, but it will also give the Bucks more financial flexibility going forward. If they can get back a player on a cheaper or shorter contract, this could give them some optionality going forward.

Milwaukee would be wise to explore what they have in Ware. During his time in Miami, he had his moments and put together some big games. At the same time, he was a big source of frustration for head coach Erik Spoelstra due to his inconsistent effort. If he can put it all together, the Bucks could have their long-term starter in Ware.

The Bucks also want to give Sims some minutes and have just brought Bogoljub Markovic over. Presumably, they would want to see what the young Serbian can do at center. Even Ousmane Dieng has the potential to be a small-ball center for Taylor Jenkins.

All of this points to Turner being expendable in Milwaukee. Whether the Bucks front office will finally come to their senses this summer or will drag this out into the season remains to be seen.