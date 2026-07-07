The possibility of Bucks signing Jonathan Kuminga ignores one glaring problem

After years of speculation and rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks are finally moving on from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The greatest player in franchise history is officially gone, and it's time to get back to the drawing board.

As such, this team should aim to stack up as much talent as possible. They need to focus on finding and developing young players, hoping to find the new face of the franchise to lead the way back to the top.

Considering that, it's not much of a surprise to see that they're keeping tabs on Jonathan Kuminga. According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, they're one of the teams trying to sign the former lottery pick. That, however, would be a big mistake for the Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks shouldn't want to sign Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga has been a handful since he entered the league. He's talked a big game about how he should be getting a ton of minutes and having the team play through him, yet he hasn't necessarily shown that when he's been on the court.

He seems to want his own team, which he hasn't earned. The Bucks already have Tyler Herro, who should have a green light to take as many shots as he can handle, and given the way Kuminga has carried himself in NBA locker rooms, that might be a problem if he's also there.

The mere fact that the Atlanta Hawks let him go after just one season should raise concerns. They had enough room for him and are a contending team, so if they don't feel like they can bring out the best in him after watching him up close, other teams might be walking themselves into a bit of a trap.

Kuminga openly called out coach Steve Kerr, and he wasn't even an All-Star. Draymond Green also implied that he ostracized himself from the rest of the team. You don't want to rebuild a roster around a self-centered and entitled player who hasn't accomplished anything.

Of course, the potential is there. He's a privileged athlete and could become a two-way star, but he needs to humble himself. Perhaps watching that no team wanted to give up valuable assets or big bucks to get him was a bit of a reality check, but you never know.

The Bucks should be looking to build around young talents and figure out what's best for them; build a new identity. Adding an empty-calorie scorer with an ego is the last thing they need to do at this time.