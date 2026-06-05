Insider makes case for Brewers to take aggressive approach at the MLB Trade Deadline

Traditionally, the Milwaukee Brewers take a relatively conservative approach to the MLB Trade Deadline. More often than not, they're viewed more as sellers than buyers because this franchise is almost always building for the future. But what if they come to terms with the fact that the future is now, and there's no better chance at a World Series run than to go all-in on 2026?

Longtime MLB Journalist Ken Rosenthal made the case during a recent appearance on FOX Sports, saying that while he doesn't believe the Brewers will be buyers at the MLB Trade Deadline, they have all the tools they need to do it.

"It's not their style. They don't like to spend money, and [Tarik] Skubal would be about a $10 million investment at the deadline, and they don't like to give up prospects. But the thing is, they've got the No. 1 farm system in the game. They've got prospects on top of prospects..."

He went on to list the incredible talent atop the Milwaukee Brewers' farm system, mentioning that the Brewers could effectively do a 'line change' and bring emerging shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt and third baseman Jett Williams to the majors while still having the top prospect in the game, Jesus Made, and a plethora of others on the rise behind them.

No one else has the prospects to make a splashy trade deadline deal, whether it be for Skubal or someone else, and still have one of the best lineups of young talent in the entire MLB. That makes the Brewers a sneaky team to make noise as the trade deadline, if ownership finally empowers GM Matt Arnold to push his chips to the center of the table.

Brewers are primed for a blockbuster at the MLB Trade Deadline, if they're not too scared to do it.

If you listen to rap music, like I do, you know the timeless adage "scared money don't make no money."

What's the point of having such an incredible farm system if you're too afraid to take a risk every once in a while and put your team in a position to contend?

The Milwaukee Brewers are renowned throughout the league for identifying young talent and honing the skills of players who may not otherwise get that chance. It's a remarkable system contributing to a winning culture that has sustained for the better part of a decade now.

Yet when it comes to the postseason, the Milwaukee Brewers turn into a different team. Aside from a thrilling seven-game defeat of their NL Central rival, Chicago Cubs, the Brew Crew doesn't have a great track record in the Playoffs, going 11-20 in the postseason since 2018. They made the NLCS twice in that span, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers both times.

Until proven otherwise, all roads will lead to the Dodgers in the Playoffs, and the Brewers need to equip themselves to compete if or when that time comes again. Rosenthal probably put it best in the aforementioned TV segment, when he said: "Think about this: Skubal, The Miz and Kyle Harrison in one rotation. If you want to take down the Dodgers in the postseason, that might be the way to do it."

Regular-season success is a joy to watch, but the playoffs are where it really matters. Whether they go all-in on a trade for Tarik Skubal or find another star player to target, the fact remains that few teams are better equipped to make a splash than the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, we'll have to wait and see if they have the guts to do it.