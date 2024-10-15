Packers Provide Big Update on Romeo Doubs Saga After Week 6
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers welcomed third-year wide receiver Romeo Doubs back to the team last week after serving a one-game suspension in Week 5.
The initial reports regarding Doubs’ suspension were that he was unhappy with his role inside Green Bay’s offense. However, the young wide receiver spoke last week to reporters and told them his absence from practice had nothing to do with wanting a bigger role but dealing with some off-the-field things.
Doubs returned to the field on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and put on a show at Lambeau Field. The former fourth-round pick had three receptions (four targets) for 49 yards and two touchdowns.
On Monday afternoon, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur credited everyone inside Green Bay’s locker room for coming together around the Doubs’ situation. “I think that’s behind us now,” he said (h/t Ryan Wood of USA TODAY).
The Packers hope everything is good with Doubs as he plays an essential role in the offense’s success. While second-year wide receiver Jayden Reed has emerged as the No. 1 option and top explosive playmaker, Doubs and Watson are also needed for Jordan Love to be successful.
Last season, Doubs was a touchdown machine, scoring eight after only having three as a rookie with Aaron Rodgers in 2022. Last season, the former Nevada standout posted 59 receptions (96 targets) for 674 yards.
LaFleur hopes that Doubs’ performance in Week 6 is a sign of things to come as the Packers have an interesting three-game stretch (Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Detroit Lions) before their Week 10 bye.
More Packers news and analysis: