Sunday Quickly Starts on Sour Note for Packers on Bye

Entering their bye week, it appeared that the Green Bay Packers would have a nice little Sunday. Nobody else could get injured, and the Packers couldn’t add a loss to their 2-1-1 record. But just as they were about to throw a few brats on the grill and crack open a beverage to celebrate their week off, one of their division rivals had other plans.

The Minnesota Vikings chipped into the Packers’ advantage in the NFC North on Sunday, earning a 21-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in London. Snatching victory from the jaws of defeat,, the Vikings were able to do what the Packers could not and turned the division into an even bigger battle when Green Bay returns to action in Week 6.

Packers Quest in the NFC North Becomes Tougher After Vikings Win in London

The Vikings kicked off the Week 5 slate Sunday morning and their game was an absolute roller coaster. After giving up a touchdown pass from Dillon Gabriel to Harold Fannin Jr. for the first score of the game, Minnesota answered with a 32-yard halfback pass by Cam Akers to Josh Oliver to tie the game at 7-7.

Andre Szmyt hit a 31-yard field goal just before halftime to give Cleveland a 10-7 lead, but the Vikings answered with a three-yard Jordan Mason touchdown run to put Minnesota up 14-10. From there, the Browns seized momentum with a 13-play, 69-yard drive that took 8:06 off the clock and ended with a nine-yard TD from Gabriel to David Njoku to give Cleveland a 17-14 lead.

When Will Reichard missed a 51-yard field goal with 9:46 left in the game, it appeared the Packers would gain a half game in the standings and further separate themselves in the NFC North. Instead, Carson Wentz led the Vikings on a 10-play, 80-yard drive that ended on a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Addison with 25 seconds to play for the game-winning score.

The box score doesn’t indicate how lucky the Vikings were to escape this game. Addison was suspended for the first quarter as part of a coach’s decision, leaving Minnesota without one of its top playmakers.

Wentz also left the game just before halftime with a shoulder injury, which would have left the Vikings down to third-string quarterback Max Brosmer. A third-string offensive line also slowed down the Vikings' attack, but Minnesota still found a way, turning the NFC North into a dogfight.

The Lions entered this week atop the NFC North with a 3-1 record while the Packers were right behind them at 2-1-1. The Vikings are still in third place at 3-2, and the idle Bears are in last place at 2-2.

With all four teams at .500 or better and the chance the Lions could extend their lead with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals later Sunday afternoon, it appears that the division will be just as tough as it was a year ago, where the Packers finished with 11 wins but also finished in third place.

It’s a situation that could put a Week 3 loss to the Browns into focus or even a special teams meltdown that turned a potential win in Dallas into a high-scoring draw. While it isn’t a direct blow to the Packers' playoff hopes, it’s enough to make what should have been a relaxing Sunday just a little more stressful.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: