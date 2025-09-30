Matt LaFleur Showing Serious Rich Bisaccia Doubts During Bye

For a team that went 2-1-1 over its first four games, the Green Bay Packers have a lot of concerns heading into their bye week. The Packers' first two games were as dominant as possible, but Green Bay suffered an upset loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 and battled to a 40-40 tie with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

While the offensive line and some injuries are the biggest concerns, the Packers also have an issue with special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. The Packers have allowed a blocked kick in each of the past two weeks and after both plays played a key role in the result of the game, Matt LaFleur made a damning statement on the state of the unit.

“If we can just clean up those catastrophic errors, which is a big if, I’m confident we’ll be in a much better spot.” LaFleur said via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Matt LaFleur Shows Little Faith in Packers ST Coordinator Rich Bisaccia

LaFleur’s statements seem harmless until you break them down. While he’s right that cutting down on the catastrophic errors could have helped Green Bay win the past two games, calling it “a big if” is a chilling indictment of Bisaccia’s ability to get it done.

Bisaccia’s group has struggled, but it isn’t anything new. Since arriving in Green Bay in 2022, the Packers haven’t finished a season better than 26th in Pro Football Focus’s special teams grade. The odds of that changing this year are tough, as the Packers have slipped to 30th after Week 4. It’s not hard to see why the Packers’ special teams are among the worst in the league.

A blocked field goal against the Browns set up Andre Szmyt’s game-winner, which gave the Packers a stunning 13-10 loss in Week 3. Last week, Brandon McManus had an extra point blocked, which was returned for a safety. The play not only shifted the momentum of the game but also was a three-point swing that could have helped Green Bay close it out in regulation and not settle for a tie.

Packers fans would have been ecstatic if LaFleur announced a change heading into the bye week. But it appears he’s going to give Bisaccia one last chance to get the job done. Even his comments seem skeptical that it will happen, potentially delaying the inevitable as the Packers look to shore up their weaknesses.

