Stefon Diggs Speaks Out on Jaire Alexander Incident After Packers' Win
Sunday's Week 7 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans featured plenty of fireworks as these two talented teams squared off. However, the action got started even before kickoff, as Texans wide receiver (and former NFC North rival) Stefon Diggs got into a confrontation with Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.
The situation escalated, with several of Alexander's teammates joining him and some shoving ensuing before things were broken up.
After the defeat, Diggs spoke about the incident and didn't back down.
Diggs said defiantly, "I'm never the bigger person. I ain't letting s*** go" in postgame comments to reporters. Meanwhile, his coach, DeMeco Ryans, expressed hope that his star wideout would've handled things differently:
""We don't want to encourage that ... We just want to go play ball the right way and make sure it's settled on the field.""- DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans HC
Unfortunately for Ryans, Diggs didn't rise to the occasion and make sure he handled things on the field. The veteran managed a poor 23 yards on five receptions as Green Bay's secondary bottled him up all afternoon, helping Alexander get the last laugh.
It's clear the entire Packers locker room took this beef to heart in Week 7. Safety Xavier McKinney, who only joined the team this offseason and never faced Diggs when he was in the division, made sure to embrace shutting the wideout down because he knew it meant a lot to Alexander. McKinney even told reporters since Alexander doesn't like Diggs, he doesn't like him either.
The team rallying around Alexander and quieting the Texans' electric passing game overall on Sunday should give them plenty of positive momentum heading into Week 8.
