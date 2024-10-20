Packers Finally Solved Their Biggest Weakness in Week 7
The Green Bay Packers earned a wild win in Week 7 over the juggernaut Houston Texans. Despite Green Bay struggling with turnovers on the afternoon and Houston taking advantage of those extra opportunities, the Packers still had the ball with the game on the line at the end of the fourth quarter.
Jordan Love helped lead his team down the field and set up new kicker Brandon McManus for the go-ahead FG. The veteran stepped up to the plate and delivered, nailing a 45-yard attempt as time expired.
McManus coming through in the clutch is an amazing sign for Green Bay, which has struggled to find reliability at kicker. Matt LaFleur chose to stick with Anders Carlson despite the clear warning signs throughout the 2023 campaign, and it ultimately cost him, as Carlson's miss in the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers played a major role in the Packers' exit.
A summer-long kicking competition then ended with Green Bay bringing in outsider Brayden Narveson as its new starter. Narveson, too, failed to convert the most important of kicks. After recording five misses, all of which came from the crucial 30-49 yard range, he was cut loose following Week 6.
Now, it appears the Packers may have finally solved perhaps their biggest weakness. This team has all the talent in the world on both sides of the ball, but their shaky kicker situation over the past season and a half has decided games way too often.
With McManus showing early signs of being a guy who can be depended upon, that makes Green Bay an even stronger Super Bowl contender if it has this third phase of the team solidified moving forward.
