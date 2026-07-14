Stefon Diggs makes statement that Packers shouldn't ignore

The Green Bay Packers are closing in on the 2026 season with obvious questioning surrounding their receiving core. Parting ways with both Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs left Christian Watson and Matthew Golden as the primary weapons moving forward. With this in mind, there is no question the team would benefit from a bit of added depth and security, with Stefon Diggs remaining a free agent and opening the door to a potential signing, with an eye-catching comment coming as we near training camp.

Via ESPN's Adam Schefter, Diggs made it clear that there is no second option in the league better than he is. It is hard to fault this logic when you look back at the 2025 season with New England and see that the pass catcher produced 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns in an offense that would make a surprise run to the Super Bowl.

Putting Diggs into the current offense isn't just about the production lost, but concerns with the remaining playmakers you're relying on. As supremely talented as Golden might be, the pass catcher is yet to prove he can show up every Sunday and be a featured target; Watson has a different problem in that the pass catcher is yet to complete a season without dealing with some level of injury.

Packers Would be Wise to Take Stefon Diggs' Comment Into Consider in Potential Signing

It isn't just at the receiver position where your production is a question mark, but with Josh Jacobs, who is dealing with off-the-field issues, and Tucker Kraft, the tight end working his way back from a torn ACL. Everywhere you look, there is some level of uncertainty when it comes to the production that lies ahead for the Packers' offense.

Signing Diggs wipes a lot of this away and allows you the chance to find an elite option capable of helping push the Green Bay offense into a deep January run. The flip side of this is that if the move doesn't work, the veteran is at the stage of his career where you'll easily be able to turn the page and look in a different direction.

The Packers can afford to sign the receiver to a one-year deal understanding that it comes without lofty expectations. Green Bay simply needs Diggs to live up to his comment and be willing to take on a secondary role in one of the league's more creative offensive units. It makes sense for both sides and would erase a last lingering concernf or a talented Packer roster.