NFL pundit points out potential Packers' weakness

The Green Bay Packers have had understandable questions around the team's offensive line and whether or not the unit will hold up in the 2026 season. It seems that at least one pundit has a negative answer to this question, with Warren Sharp ranking every offensive line and putting Green Bay in 27th with a group of teams expected to be vying for nothing more than draft positioning. While it is fair to question the unit, this ranking seems a bit low when you look at the promising answers the Packers have compiled and the improving results when the unit was healthy.

From left to right, the Packers' offensive line is expected to be Jordan Morgan, Aaron Banks, Sean Rhyan, Anthony Belton, and Zach Tom. It might not be a star-studded lineup, but it is one full of promise, with Morgan and Tom both dealing with mounting expectations at the tackle positions. Add in the addition of Jager Burton, who has made a quick impression, and the unit should be more durable and consistent than a season ago.

Sharp's ranking speaks to a healthy level of Green Bay concern, but isn't a fair expectation based on the performance of a season ago. With many of the same pieces in place, Jordan Love wasn't among the league's 25 most sacked quarterbacks, with Caleb Williams making the list despite Sharp putting Chicago's offensive line as the 6th-ranked unit for the 2026 season.

Packers Fans Should be Offended by Ranking While Understanding Obvious Concern

This speaks to two things, the first being that this ranking is a bit disrespectful and ignores the results of a season ago. With that said, there is no denying that Green Bay's offensive line is far from proven and remains an obvious gamble for the franchise. If there is one thing that is an obvious risk that could push the season in the wrong direction, it is consistency in the trenches.

It can be argued that the Packers have this concern on both sides of the ball, with the offensive line simply being the more focused point of discussion. Fans will have this concern eased if the Green Bay line is able to come into training camp and offer a consistent level of play that proves the team didn't need to make further additions.

While this should be the expectation, there is always the concern lurking that the unit will hold back what is an extremely talented 2026 roster. With this in mind, it is something to keep a very close eye on throughout camp and into the preseason as the new unit gels and gives Packer fans needed clarity.