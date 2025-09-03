Stars Aligning for Mecole Hardman to Redeem Himself with Packers

The Green Bay Packers are on the practice field ahead of their season opener against the Detroit Lions, and it looks like WR Mecole Hardman will get the chance to bounce back.

WR Jayden Reed was the only Packers player who wasn't participating in practice on Wednesday as he was standing on the sideline instead, per a report from Ryan Wood of USA Today. Wood also pointed out that Reed said his status for the season opener is uncertain, which paves the way for Hardman to be on the active roster in Week 1.

Packers May Need to Rely on Mecole Hardman on in Week 1

Hardman signed with the Packers this offseason but was initially released as part of the league-mandated roster cutdown day. The franchise ultimately brought him back to the practice squad, but Green Bay could need his services sooner rather than later.

Reed has a Jones fracture in his foot, which will impact him all season long. Given that the wideout is also the Packers' punt returner when he suits up, there's a world where Green Bay elevates Hardman to the active roster as soon as this weekend.

The Georgia product fielded a couple of punts this preseason but muffed one during the game versus the Jets. That fumble, when combined with his underwhelming preseason (three catches for 30 yards), is why some fans could be reluctant to this idea. But there may not be better options on the team.

Matthew Golden is someone who could field punts, but Green Bay may not want to throw another task on the rookie's plate. Keisean Nixon may be another option, but he is set to play meaningful reps at cornerback.

Hardman is probably next up in the pecking order and has a history of doing the job during his NFL career. Across six seasons, he has recorded 819 punt return yards, including 203 yards with the Chiefs in 2024.

The Packers know they could throw Hardman back there and have confidence in the fact that he's done this before. Even if Reed suits up, would they want to throw one of their best playmakers back there when he's less than 100%? I doubt it, and that only opens the door more for Hardman.

The Packers brought Hardman back to the practice squad for a reason. With the way things are looking for Reed, Hardman could be in line for a role quickly in the 2025 season. And that will give him the perfect chance to redeem himself after a shaky summer.

