Skyy Moore set for unexpected opportunity amid Packers roster changes

Looking at the Green Bay Packers' 2026 offseason, a consistent point of discussion for the fanbase has been the changes to the receiver depth chart. While understandable attention has been directed to the team's starting options, quietly, the franchise brought in an exciting depth piece that the Green Bay coaching staff has a chance to unleash in the 2026 season. Skyy Moore has spent the bulk of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs as a depth receiver before being moved to the San Francisco 49ers a season ago.

It seemed that a change of scenery was all that was needed to bring the best out of the receiver, with the veteran offering multiple explosive kick returns for the 49ers. Moore had 87 receiving yards as well in a depth role, and had his best season in 2022, offering the Chiefs 250 receiving yards despite playing with far more talented pieces.

This makes it clear that Green Bay's shuffle at the position has opened up a chance for Moore's speed to play a true role in Jordan Love's offense. Watching the quarterback throw the deep ball rarely disappoints when he has receivers who play through the whistle and won't give up on a play. Moore fits this description perfectly as a scrappy speedster whose defining trait in his career has been a consistent fight to keep a roster spot.

Packers Have a Chance to Find Surprise Offensive Contributions from Skyy Moore

It wouldn't be at all shocking to see the receiver find his way into the fourth role or at least be a change of pace option that offers Love a needs threat. For the Packers, this is the type of depth the franchise needing to add after losing both Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks in the offseason. Moore is a pass catcher capable of having a consistent supporting impact without posing any threat to the starring pieces at the position.

Green Bay also stands to benefit from the incredible upgrade that Moore will be in the return game. It is a piece of the team that has often left plays on the table and can now be argued as one of the strongest pieces of this year's roster.

No question, Moore was an offseason steal and is more than just a special teams piece, but a capable offensive weapon the franchise can lean on to help support Love in the upcoming season.