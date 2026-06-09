Christian Watson extension will become an instant Packers frustration

The Green Bay Packers made headlines last week by extending Christian Watson on a four-year deal worth $110.5 million. It was an understandable move, and looking at the receiver market appears an affordable contract at first glance. However, there is no denying the fact that at some point in the 2026 season, the deal is likely to be pointed to as a source of frustration. Watson is incredibly talented and has a chance to take a leap in production, and with this leap comes a higher sense of frustration when the playmaker misses time.

Watson hasn't played an entire season in four years, with the most games he has played being 15 in 2024 and the least being nine games in the 2023 season. Every year, Watson has missed time with it glaring that the receiver is injury-prone and cannot be relied on to stay on the field, no matter the type of season Green Bay is having.

Having your number one receiver miss time while being on a highly-paid extension is a clear recipe for frustration and exactly what the Packers have set themselves up for. What Green Bay is betting on with Watson is the first four years of his career being an outlier, and the receiver being able to stay healthy for an entire season.

Christian Watson's Obvious Weakness Setting Packers up for Clear 2026 Frustration

Players rarely get healthier as they age, and even in year five, it is hard to see why Watson is going to change this trend. Extending the pass catcher on such a highly-paid deal is a win if Watson were able to stay on the field and produce at the expected levels. However, this simply doesn't seem likely when you look at the resume and realize there hasn't been one complete season played with four years of evidence now at Green Bay's disposal.

It is setting up the Packers for a clear regret, even if it did make sense to seek security at the position after losing Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. Watson has an incredibly high ceiling when healthy and has a chance to be an elite number one option for Jordan Love, with the clear drawback being the inability to stay healthy.

Injuries being this consistent make sure that Green Bay is going to deal with frustration around the extension at some point in the 2026 season. Fans can only hope that this is offset by Matthew Golden's presence in what is expected to be a breakout year for the second-year receiver.