Skyy Moore has chance to become Packers most underrated signing

The Green Bay Packers have some obvious concerns when it comes to the team's current depth chart at the receiver position. A lack of proven depth could be viewed as an obvious weakness after the offseason departures of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. This paves the way for a potential surprise contributor to emerge with the offseason addition of Skyy Moore, appearing to be the most likely path of the franchise finding a reliable depth.

Matthew Golden, Christian Watson, and Jayden Reed are the starting trio with the depth chart wide open behind them. Moore will be competing for playing time with Bo Melton and Savion Williams, who have both faced their own fair share of questions when it comes to reliability. This makes it clear that the door is open for Moore to become a depth piece and an overlooked offseason addition.

Moore has 581 career receiving yards, spending his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers prior to joining the Packers in the 2026 offseason. The pass catcher won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and spent last season proving his value as a special teams contributor with the 49ers.

The current Packer had a 98-yard kickoff return in the 2025 season and was a consistent positive for San Francisco in the return game. The explosive ability is clearly there, and if there is anyone capable of unlocking this for the Green Bay offense, it is Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love.

Packers Have a Chance to Have Found Offseason Steal in Receiver Skyy Moore

It is easy to imagine LaFleur utilizing Moore's speed both as a rotational receiver and occasional weapon out of the backfield. There were times when Willis would be utilized even when Love was healthy to push the opposing defense off balance. While Moore won't be lining up at quarterback, the pass catcher has this same level of big-play ability that gives the Packers a chance to have added a clear offseason steal.

There is also the fact that Watson hasn't played a season at this level without missing time due to injury. Players rarely get healthier as thye age making it clear that reps are going to be up for grabs with Moore having a chance to find his way in a consistent rotational role.

Love is elite at getting the most out of his cast, and Moore shouldn't be any different. The receiver can make a positive impact offensively while stabilizing a Green Bay return game that has often been a source of frustration over the past two seasons. No question, while the Packers didn't bring in depth expected at the position, Moore is a very quiet win, who has a chance to benefit from the team's offseason decisions and become a clear bargain signing.