Sidelined New Packer Finally Making Progress Toward Return

The Green Bay Packers' offensive line is returning to full strength.

This offseason, the front office invested heavily in the unit, including extending right tackle Zach Tom with a four-year, $88 million contract, including a historic $30.2 million signing bonus, which NFL.com's Nick Shook reported as the largest for an offensive lineman in league history.

Green Bay also signed left guard Aaron Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract, and the former San Francisco 49er, who has been off-and-on during training camp with a back injury, returned to the practice field on Thursday, according to USA Today Packers beat reporter Ryan Wood.

Aaron Banks (back) and Savion Williams (concussion) have returned to practice. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) July 31, 2025

Aaron Banks' Return an Important Step for Reshuffled Packers OL

Banks, a second-round pick (No. 48 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft, started 13 games for the 49ers last season. Per ESPN, he's coming off his best season, ending 2024 with a 91.7 percent pass-block win rate and 69% run-block win rate.

The Packers' offensive line ranked No. 7 in pass-block win rate a season ago but was on the opposite end of the spectrum in run-block win rate, finishing No. 23.

Last year's starting center, Josh Myers, joined the New York Jets during free agency in March. To fill the void, Green Bay shifted former left guard Elgton Jenkins to center.

On Monday, the 2019 second-rounder made his training camp debut after opening on the non-football injury list.

Banks initially suffered his back injury, which head coach Matt LaFleur described as "day-to-day," last Thursday, July 24, and missed Friday's practice. He returned on Sunday but was absent two days later.

Matt LaFleur said Aaron Banks will be "day to day," and Banks did return after missing a practice, but he didn't go today. That's going to be a big one to monitor now. Back injuries are no bueno, especially for a lineman — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) July 29, 2025

Per Spotrac, Banks' $19.25 million average annual value ranks sixth among offensive guards. Based on his salary, the Packers have big plans for their prized free-agent signing.

Banks' back injury will be worth monitoring throughout the preseason. His return to practice on Thursday is a step in the right direction, and he must continue making progress to remove any doubts about his availability for the start of the regular season.

The Packers open 2025 at home against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

