Shocking Packers stat displays why Green Bay's offense has another gear to hit

Sometimes, sports are a lot simpler than they seem. For example, in order for a football team to reach its maximum potential, its best offensive playmakers need to share the field. And while it almost doesn't seem to be true, that was the case for the Green Bay Packers in 2025, when their three most impactful weapons failed to line up alongside each other.

As pointed out by SleeperNFL on social media, the Packers' trio of WRs Christian Watson and Jayden Reed, and TE Tucker Kraft, logged zero snaps together in the 2025 season. Watson didn't return from his torn ACL until Week 7, when Reed was already on the injured reserve. By the time he came back, Tucker Kraft had already torn his ACL.

So when the Packers return to the field this season, with all three of these players set to return in their respective roles, quarterback Jordan Love will finally have his most important weapons available to him — one of the most underdiscussed, but most important factors as to why the Packers were unable to catch Chicago in the battle for supremacy over the NFC North.

But it also tells us a very important tidbit about how the Packers' 2025 season shook out.

We still haven't seen the best version of this Green Bay Packers offense.

Even with all of the underlying metrics screaming at us that Jordan Love is a high-quality starting quarterback in the modern NFL, it has still felt like something's been missing from the Packers' offense. Now, it's plain to see that the missing link was a healthy enough offensive lineup for Green Bay to actually compete at the highest level.

No matter how well you scheme it up, talent always wins in pro football. When you get your best players out there and they're able to play in sync, it creates a certain harmony that cannot be matched by outwitting your opponent alone. That's when the playbook opens up, and it becomes safer for a QB like Love to improvise a little bit more than he otherwise would.

It'll be an adjustment without Love's safety blanket, Romeo Doubs, in the lineup, or without new Eagles addition Dontayvion Wicks available to slot in when the Packers need an extra pass-catcher. But getting Kraft, Reed and Watson on the field together not only stretches it, but also creates incredible opportunities to space the field out and force defenses to react to playmakers instead of feeling safe enough to throw extra heat at Love in the pocket.

While it's understandable to feel skeptical about some of the playmaking talent the Packers let go of this summer, returning a healthy lineup of starters will do wonders for Green Bay and might even be enough for them to regain control of the division for the 2026 season.