Shocking Packers Coaching Rumor Could Bring Big Shakeup to Staff
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are in full offseason mode after their season came to a premature end in the wild-card round. The Packers failed to meet the high preseason expectations, bowing out earlier than they did in the previous season. Despite the disappointment, the Packers are not expected to make significant changes to their coaching staff and personnel.
Green Bay will likely bring all of its key coordinators and assistant coaches back for the 2025 season. However, a surprise report on Thursday revealed that there might be an unexpected departure among head coach Matt LaFleur's staff.
Pro Football Post's Josh Liles first reported that the Cowboys' head coaching search now includes Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. Even though this interest was later confirmed, Cowboys insider Ed Werder reported that there hasn't been an official interview request for Bisaccia.
Cowboys reporter Joseph Hoyt confirmed that Bisaccia is someone the Cowboys hold in high regard. Jerry Jones is reportedly fond of Bisaccia, who worked in Dallas for five seasons between 2013 and 2017. At the same time, he was uncertain about how real the interest in hiring him as a head coach is right now.
This is a surprising development. Bisaccia and the special teams have been a constant source of frustration for Packers fans since his arrival in Green Bay in 2022. Kicking has been a major problem over the last two seasons, and it's hard to point to anything Bisaccia has done in his tenure other than Keisean Nixon's impressive work as a kick returner.
The Cowboys' process during their head coach search has been confusing, to say the least. Whether it is Robert Saleh, Deion Sanders, or their current offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys fans haven't been particularly impressed with the leading candidates. Bisaccia would be the latest addition to their long list of underwhelming options.