Packers Just Lost Out on Top Coach to Hated Rival
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are searching for a new defensive line coach after parting ways with Jason Rebrovich.
Green Bay didn’t waste any time looking for a new position coach, interviewing Eric Washington (former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator), Aaron Whitecotton (New York Jets defensive line coach), and Kacy Rodgers (Tampa Bay Buccaneers run game coordinator and defensive line coach).
However, the Packers will have to slightly adjust their interview list as Rodgers won’t be coming to Green Bay.
Packers News: Kacy Rodgers Joins Detroit Lions' Coaching Staff
On Thursday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Rodgers is expected to join the Detroit Lions as their defensive line coach. Fowler adds Rodgers is replacing Terrell Williams, who took the defensive coordinator job with the New England Patriots.
Rodgers would’ve been a solid addition to the Packers’ coaching staff after what he's done with Tampa Bay’s defense over the years. This season, the Buccaneers had one of the better run defenses in the NFL, allowing 97.8 yards per game (fourth-fewest).
Additionally, the Buccaneers’ defense was ranked seventh in sacks (46), which was one more than the Packers’ defense (45 – 10th in the NFL). Rodgers was with Tampa Bay for six seasons as the D-line coach and the third season as the run-game coordinator.
The Packers currently have a run-game coordinator in Anthony Campanile, who also serves as the linebackers coach.
Detroit didn’t waste any time filling this vacancy, which was a small loss for Green Bay. That said, the Packers still have Washington and Whitecotton as potential defensive line coach options.
However, Green Bay needs to move fast as there are still a few head coaching jobs available, which means staffs will have to be put together on those squads, which could take away from the Packers’ interview list.
