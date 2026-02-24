Shelby Harris Stands Out as Bargain Signing to Make Packers Rich

The Green Bay Packers need every penny they can get their hands on this offseason. According to Over The Cap, they're currently $1.58 million over the salary cap. With several areas of need and no first-round pick, finding value in free agency will be crucial to GM Brian Gutekunst.

That's why, given their big need for help along the interior of the defensive line, they should go after a proven and versatile veteran like Shelby Harris. According to Spotrac, Harris has a projected market value of $2.9 million, making him a fit for their affordable price range.

Shelby Harris is the Ultimate Bargain for the Packers

Harris is still as productive as ever, despite his age; he will turn 35 in August of this year. He's coming off playing 510 snaps for the Cleveland Browns' hard-hitting defensive front, logging 26 solo tackles, 20 stops, 19 pressures (via Pro Football Focus), three QB hits, and 2.0 tackles.

Since joining the Browns in 2023, he's registered 18 tackles for loss, a couple of forced fumbles, and 4.0 sacks. He's also been a factor against the pass, recording 11 pass breakups. If that wasn't impressive enough, he also has extensive experience as a defensive end, giving Jonathan Gannon some versatility in the front seven.

The Packers let T.J. Slaton go and traded Kenny Clark last offseason. Only Devonte Wyatt provided any type of consistent play last season, but injuries cost him most of the year. As a result, the Packers gave up the second-most rushing yards per game and the ninth-most yards per carry from Week 14 through Week 17.

Wyatt will now enter the final year of his rookie contract, and while he's a strong candidate for an extension, he's struggled to stay healthy throughout his young career. That leaves the Packers with Colby Woolen, Karl Brooks, Nazir Stackhouse, and Warren Brinson for depth. Not ideal.

Harris clearly isn't the most prominent name available in free agency, and he's not going to be a long-term solution to their woes at this point in his career. However, he might provide the best value on a low-cost contract for a team that won't have much money to spend, even after making the cost-saving moves they need.

He can go after the quarterback and shut down the interior of the defense. And after years of playing in one of the stoutest defensive units in the game, it's hard to think of a more suitable reinforcement at a lower price.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: