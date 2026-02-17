Seahawks' Ugly Start to Offseason Clears Way for Packers to Knock Them Off

The Seattle Seahawks were in a league of their own during the 2025 NFL season, boasting the top-ranked scoring defense (16.9 PPG) and the second-best offense (29.2 PPG) on their way to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl LX champions.

However, as is typically the case with the league's top teams, that success tends to lead to coaching changes during the offseason as other teams toward the bottom of the league look for the right coach to turn them around. That was especially true for the Las Vegas Raiders, who hired Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their next head coach.

In addition to Kubiak, quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko departs to become the OC for the Raiders, while run game coordinator and senior offensive advisor Rick Dennison is expected to be hired by the Raiders as well. This could all work out well for a team like the Green Bay Packers, especially considering who the Seahawks are bringing in to replace Kubiak.

Seattle's Early Offseason Coaching Decisions Could Benefit Packers

With Kubiak gone to the Raiders, the Seahawks brought in former San Francisco 49ers tight ends coach/run game coordinator Brian Fleury as their new OC, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. While someone like Fleury could be beneficial for a player like TE AJ Barner, who emerged as the team's second-leading receiver with 52 receptions and six receiving TDs in 2025, the hire seems like a downgrade in general.

Most fans point to the fact that he could not even develop a TE2 while in San Francisco and that veteran George Kittle was already elite before he took over the position. Sure, Jake Tonges had five TD catches, but he only had the sixth-most receiving yards (293) on the team in 2025. Elijah Arroyo, meanwhile, showed some promise during his rookie season with the Seahawks, with 15 catches for 179 yards and a TD, so perhaps Fleury's expertise could help him break out in Year 2.

With that said, the departure of Kubiak, along with the other coaches who have followed suit, definitely hurts Seattle's hopes of repeating. Those changes, along with potential free-agency departures, are why the Packers are one of the teams that stand to benefit the most. Their 2025 season may have ended in the wild-card round when they suffered their fifth consecutive loss, but that was also with a banged-up roster.

The Packers have had their own coaching changes, notably when defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley took the HC position with the Miami Dolphins. However, this was one of the most complete teams in 2025 when fully healthy. Tight end Tucker Kraft was tied for the team-lead with six receiving TDs, but he tore his right ACL in a Nov. 2 loss to the Carolina Panthers. All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons had a team-high 12.5 sacks, but he tore his left ACL in the Dec. 14 loss to the Denver Broncos.

That does not even include the games QB Jordan Love, running back Josh Jacobs, and wide receivers Christian Watson and Jayden Reed missed, just to name a few. There were points in the season that Green Bay looked as complete as any team on both sides of the ball, which should leave the franchise with a lot of optimism going into 2026, assuming it can get its key players healthy.

That does not mean the Packers are guaranteed for success by any means, especially if you consider how dominant the Seahawks were in 2025. With that said, the coaching changes that are taking place open the door for a team like the Packers to gain some ground and potentially unseat them from the top.

