Rising Coaching Talent Not Joining Packers After Recent Flirting

The Green Bay Packers almost innovated their passing game with a strong position coach hiring this offseason, but as the franchise knows, after a 31-27 NFL Wild Card Round loss to the Chicago Bears in which the Cheeseheads held an 18-point lead, almost only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.

Per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, "The Cardinals are set to retain pass game specialist Connor Senger, sources tell CBS Sports. Senger, considered a big rising star in the coaching space, interviewed for multiple offensive coordinator jobs this cycle and impressed during his recent OC interview with Seattle."

Green Bay is in good hands with LaFleur, but it's not a stretch to say that he and Adam Stenavich could use a hand in closing out important games; not only against the Bears, though, but Chicago would be a nice start.

Senger, a Milwaukee native and football alumnus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh who manned the quarterback position, could've brought a calming presence to the room. Especially after making sure the Arizona Cardinals' offense wasn't a mess after Kyler Murray went down in 2025. Jacoby Brissett played far better than anyone could've expected in his absence, and Senger's strong league-wide interest reflected that.

Ultimately, the Cardinals chose to keep a familiar face for the offense among major organizational changes. Mike LaFleur, the younger brother of Green Bay's head coach, has taken over in the desert and apparently outdueled his older brother for a rising star in the coaching realm.

Connor Senger Had Multiple Suitors This Offseason

Green Bay wasn't the only team to lose out on Senger to the incumbent Cards. The Philadelphia Eagles interviewed him for their QB coach position, and the Chicago Bears interviewed him for their offensive coordinator position. The Buffalo Bills were also in on Senger.

Senger is an experienced coach who has been selected to take part in both the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl over the last several years. From a technical standpoint and a relationship standpoint, he checks all the boxes. It'll only be a matter of time before he moves up the ladder.

Perhaps the Packers can revisit a Senger hire down the line. Until then, the team will look to continue building under Matt LaFleur with the hope the current regime can make a spirited run to the NFC Championship for the first time in six years. Or figure out a regime that could.

