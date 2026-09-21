Scary Jayden Reed injury makes the Packers' worst case scenario a real possibility

The injuries are without a doubt the worst part of football, and every fan spends each week hoping their favorite team can make it through the game with everyone intact. The Green Bay Packers have suffered through the worst of it over the last few seasons, and that trend continued on Sunday when fifth-year wide receiver Jayden Reed was hurt.

The 26-year-old suffered a neck injury in the first quarter of the Packers' matchup with the Jets at MetLife Stadium and was carried off with his neck stabilized on a stretcher. It was a terrifying sight for everyone involved, as Reed was declared out for the game shortly after.

The Packers posted the following update to social media: "WR Jayden Reed has feeling and movement in all extremities. He will stay overnight for further testing and observation."

Doing much better, appreciate all the prayers and support 🙏🏾 #GPG🧀 — j.reed11💂🏾 (@JaydenReed5) September 20, 2026

Green Bay already lost some of its depth in the wide receiver room this summer, betting Reed would be back and able to handle a vital role out of the slot this season. If Reed needs to miss significant time following this injury, it'll change the entire outlook of their offense this season.

The Green Bay Packers' offense could fall apart if Jayden Reed needs to miss extended time.

Although Christian Watson and Matthew Golden are viewed more as the leaders of the wide receiver room in Green Bay, Reed's role cannot be understated. He's the presumptive pick in the slot for the Packers' offense, and his presence as a run-blocker cannot be overstated.

Head coach Matt LaFleur loves using Reed as a gadget guy, whether it be in jet sweeps, screen passes, or trick plays. Losing Reed not only makes those plays far more dangerous, but it also makes the Packers far more predictable offensively. Unless they get a spark from Skyy Moore, who made a splash on special teams and finished third among Packers wideouts in snaps, it's going to be uphill sledding for this team on offense without Reed.

Given his lengthy list of injury problems last year, we could see the Packers act especially cautiously with Reed. After playing in 16 games as a rookie and all 17 games in his second season, Reed only appeared in seven games last year with a broken collarbone and a Jones fracture.

Sometimes, injuries like the one suffered by Reed look far worse than they wind up being, but it wouldn't be fair to speculate about how much time he'll miss at this point. Before that, we have to hope that Reed is feeling okay and that the most serious outcomes are ruled out.