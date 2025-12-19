Savion Williams Returning to Packers Under Difficult Circumstances

The Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears square off in an NFC North showdown in Week 16. This will be the first game without Micah Parsons anchoring the defense after he was lost for the season due to a torn ACL, but the Packers are getting reinforcements on the offensive side.

Rookie receiver Savion Williams is set to return after missing three games due to a foot injury. He didn't receive a game status after going from limited to a full participant in practice this week. While it's good to have him back in the fold, he's returning under different circumstances.

Savion Williams’ Returns to Packers in Different Situation

During Williams' absence, receiver Jayden Reed returned to action after missing 10 weeks due to foot and collarbone injuries. He saw his playing time increase over the last two weeks, compiling nine catches for 86 receiving yards. As he continues to get his legs under him, his playing time will continue to increase.

Matthew Golden has also dealt with some injuries, but flashed in the loss to the Broncos, reeling in three passes for 55 receiving yards. That's without mentioning Dontayvion Wicks and Christian Watson, who have made plays while Williams was sidelined.

Before going down with the injury, Williams wasn't a focal part of the offense anyway, logging 88 total snaps. He never played in 29% of the offensive snaps, as he was just a rotational piece. But with him returning to a receiver room that has multiple guys ahead of him, the odds are stacked against Williams in terms of playing time.

We are in the crunch time of the regular season, as every game matters. The coaching staff will be trotting out players they have complete faith in and won't look to be using developmental guys, which is what Williams is right now.

In 2025, Williams has reeled in 10 catches for 78 receiving yards. He also has nine carries for 28 rushing yards, as the Packers have used him in different ways, but there's still meat on the bone. The TCU product has room to grow, and the coaching staff understands that, but that likely won't happen in 2025. The odds are he'll be a depth piece for the remainder of the season. With several receivers ahead of him on the depth chart, Williams has some work to do to gain the full trust of the coaching staff.

With a playoff spot at stake right now, the Packers aren't going to roll with players that still need seasoning. And that's what Williams is at this point.

