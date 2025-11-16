Romeo Doubs' Week 11 Should Make Packers Reconsider His Future

The Green Bay Packers earned a win over the New York Giants on Sunday to keep them in the NFC’s playoff race. But however this season ends, the Packers will still have decisions to make that will shape the future of the team for years to come.

One of the players on the list is wide receiver Romeo Doubs. Playing out the final year of his rookie contract, his performance has convinced the Packers to open discussions on a contract extension ahead of last month’s trade deadline.

Doubs continued to play well statistically on Sunday, leading the Packers with 53 receiving yards in Sunday’s 27-20 win over the New York Giants. But it also came with multiple drops, and the offense actually looked better spreading the ball around, rather than running through Doubs as the first option.

Given the wide receiver will need a nice payday to stick around, this game should have Brian Gutekunst reconsidering how well Doubs really fits with the team's future.

Romeo Doubs' Week 11 Troubles Reignite Questions on His Packers Future

To his credit, Doubs has made the decision hard on the Packers’ front office. After a difficult season marred by a concussion in 2024, Doubs has emerged to become one of the Packers’ top targets at receiver, catching 35 passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns this year. A three-TD performance against the Dallas Cowboys also raised some eyebrows and it became the catalyst for Green Bay to discuss a contract extension.

But Sunday’s game wasn’t Doubs’s best. In addition to the drops, Love only completed four of the team-high seven targets when throwing Doubs’s way. While Doubs had the second-highest yards per route run (2.41) on the team, he also was inefficient in other ways, logging an 81.3 passer rating when targeted.

These numbers matter when you consider how the other Packer receivers performed. Watson was not as efficient with 1.92 yards per route run but had three contested catches among his four receptions, including two that went for scores. Matthew Golden also battled a shoulder injury throughout Sunday’s game but still managed a 24-yard reception and 2.18 yards per route run. And fellow rookie Savion Williams showed some of his playmaking potential with an impressive 33-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

None of this should immediately lead to Doubs being benched or cast aside. But it does add to the argument against paying to keep him around. Doubs touts a current market value projection of $12 million according to Spotrac. That number could be even higher if Doubs finishes the season without a contract extension as Over The Cap has given him a market valuation of $19.5 million for his performance this season.

With Watson signing a one-year contract extension last summer and Jayden Reed making his way back to the lineup soon, the Packers receiver room is already crowded, especially with the rookies Golden and Williams set to lead this group for the future. Even if the Packers wanted to sign Doubs, performances like Sunday should have them thinking twice.

Doubs could make one final case if he rebounds from a tough performance on Sunday. But with a long track record of inconsistency, it’s games like Sunday that could have him wearing a different uniform in 2026.

