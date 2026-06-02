Romeo Doubs has to regret leaving Packers after latest update

The Green Bay Packers appeared to make their intentions with Romeo Doubs clear early in the offseason, with the two sides destined to part ways. Doubs landed with the New England Patriots, signing a four-year deal worth $68 million that has the pass catcher locked into a situation that has very quickly regressed into what appears to be a mistake. New England's offseason has been defined by a scandal surrounding its head coach and questions around Drake Maye's Super Bowl struggles and what both might mean for the team's leadership moving forward.

If this wasn't bad enough, it seems that Doubs is no longer destined to be Maye's primary target after a trade update. NBC Sports' John Clark reported that two NFL GMs not involved in negotiations confirmed that A.J. Brown is expected to be dealt to New England in exchange for a first-round pick. This is a great deal for Philadelphia and bad news for Doubs, who now appears poised for a notable demotion.

Brown is going to step in and be the primary target with issues with the Eagles appearing to be due to questions around his targets and consistently involvelment in the offense. Doubs is going to be relegated to a secondary weapon instead of the team's first choice.

Former Packers Receiver Romeo Doubs Has to Regret Decision to Join New England

When Doubs signed with the franchise, it was ahead of the scandal breaking and after the Patriots had parted ways with Stefon Diggs. This appeared to be an upgrade for Doubs instead of spending time competing with Matthew Golden and Christian Watson for targets. Now, it is fair to wonder if the receiver doesn't regret fighting a bit harder to stay with the Packers.

As much as the selection of Golden signaled the team was moving on, there are questions around Watson and every reason to consider a team-friendly deal. Doubs will have to take solace in the fact that he cashed in on free agency and landed a deal with an expected contender.

Green Bay is unlikely to have the same level of regret as Doubs, with expectations continuing to climb for Golden and hope that Watson can remain healthy for a full season. Regardless of how it plays out for the Packers, there is no denying that it appears Doubs has put himself in a worse situation on a team that has a difficult hill to climb after a series of interesting offseason decisions.