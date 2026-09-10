Romeo Doubs has to be missing Packers after ugly New England debut

The Green Bay Packers parted ways with Romeo Doubs in the 2026 offseason, with the veteran pass catcher signing with the New England Patriots on a four-year $68 million deal. Wednesday night the former Packer made his debut and it is hard to imagine it going much worse. Doubs only managed to earn three targets and one resulted in a drop and another an interception. It is easy to point to the turnover as the fault of Drake Maye and poor ball placement, and yet there is no way around what a complete failure this was for Doubs making his debut.

Making matters worse is the fact that A.J. Brown suffered an injury early in the game and opened the door for Doubs to be the primary target for Maye. Instead, it was Mack Hollins being force fed the football while Doubs was simply unable to make a single play in his New England debut.

For Packers fans, it is easy to not only overreact positively to the decision not to sign Doubs, but pointing to what this might mean for Jordan Love. The quarterback is an unquestionable talent elevator and now there is reason to wonder just how much heavy lifting Love might have been doing for a receiver that looked completely human on Wednesday night.

Former Packers Receiver Romeo Doubs Has Ugly New England Debut in NFL Opener

Doubs was Love's primary target a season ago and finished with 724 receiving yards and appeared to be the primary target of the Green Bay quarterback after Tucker Kraft went down. Still, there is no way around the fact that a lack of consistency from the pass catcher is a familiar theme for Packer fans even if this is an extreme example. No question, Patriots fans are panicking over the Brown injury and the complete collapse from Drake Maye.

However, there is no question that Doubs is going to earn a level of heat for an ugly performance when the team needed him most. The interception can be blamed on Maye and a poor decision, but there is no way around Doubs dropping an easy throw that would've been a big play for New England and could've flipped the game.

For the Packers, there is a certain level of confirmation here that the franchise made the right decision parting ways with Doubs. Having Kraft, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden all healthy to start the season while watching Doubs struggle in his debut only serves as confirmation the franchise made the right decision, one that Doubs is likely feeling a bit of regret over as we head deeper into Week 1.