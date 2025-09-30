Romeo Doubs' Explosion Should Alter Packers' Trade Plans

When the Green Bay Packers signed Christian Watson to a one-year extension earlier this month, some fans thought that the team could look to move Romeo Doubs ahead of the trade deadline, given the depth of talent in the WR room and his pending free agency.

However, with Jayden Reed’s absence, Doubs has stepped up as the Packers’ WR1, and it has paid huge dividends to start the season. The former Nevada wideout has clearly become Jordan Love’s top target and was his go-to option inside the red zone in Sunday’s tie against the Dallas Cowboys. Doubs had six receptions (eight targets) for 58 yards and three touchdowns.

With Doubs' emergence, the Packers cannot think about moving him, even when Watson and Reed return. That said, if there’s a Green Bay wide receiver who could become expendable in the coming weeks, it's Dontayvion Wicks.

Dontayvion Wicks Could Become Potential Trade Target with Doubs’ Emergence

The 24-year-old Wicks has had a quiet start to the 2025 season, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing considering how last season went for him. Wicks had an issue with drops (9), but thus far, he’s done a good job catching everything coming his way.

The former fifth-round pick has 10 receptions (16 targets) for 114 yards throughout the first four games. Wicks has seen his snap counts increase over the last few weeks, going from 22 snaps in Week 1 to 64 in Sunday night’s tie. However, he didn’t have his first catch until overtime.

Nonetheless, Green Bay likes what Wicks brings to the table as a WR3 currently, especially with what Matthew Golden is doing as that explosive playmaker for Love. But if you’re the Packers, it might be worth seeing what Wicks’ value is, especially with the impending returns of Watson and Reed.

When this Packers wide receiver core is fully healthy, there will be too many mouths to feed, and that’s not even including tight end Tucker Kraft. Doubs will get his fair share of targets, while Watson and eventually Reed will work back into their roles.

Then you add in Golden, who is only getting better with each passing game, Wicks is now the WR5 in a loaded receiver core.

The young Packers wide receiver is still on his rookie deal, so he won’t become a free agent until 2027, making him a viable trade piece for a WR-needy team. Wicks doesn’t have the big-play ability of Doubs, but he has the versatility to play on the outside and inside the slot.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: