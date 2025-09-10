Packers' Next Move After Christian Watson Extension Couldn't Be More Obvious

The Green Bay Packers have been racking up a the wins over the last couple of weeks. It started with the Micah Parsons trade days before the season, and then continued with an impressive 14-point win over the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

And now on Tuesday night, they decided to keep Christian Watson in the Green and Yellow for one more year. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers signed Watson to a one-year, $13.25 million extension,

Watson is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL that he suffered at the end of the 2024 season, but was projected to become a free agent at the end of this year.

When Green Bay signed Parsons to a blockbuster four-year, $188 million extension, some fans wondered what would happen with Watson and Romeo Doubs, both potential free agents at the end of this season. The Packers answered the question on Watson, and now they must do the same with Doubs.

Packers Must Decide Whether to Trade Romeo Doubs or Let Him Walk in Free Agency

The 25-year-old Doubs is likely the odd man out in Green Bay after this year. With Watson now in the fold for 2026, plus this year’s draft picks (Matthew Golden and Savion Williams), Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks, there’s no room for Doubs.

This was a road the Packers would have to cross with whichever wideout they decided to re-sign. Doubs has played well for a fourth-pick, recording at least 600 receiving yards in his last two seasons, and becoming a weapon inside the red zone.

Last year, Doubs dealt with a couple of concussions but still had 46 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns when he played.

He doesn’t possess the blistering speed of Watson, who can take the top off the defense, but the former Nevada wide receiver is fast in his own right and can go up to create big plays in the passing game.

Packers fans saw this immediately in Green Bay’s Week 1 win over the Lions, as Doubs had a big 48-yard reception in the second quarter, which put them in scoring position.

If Doubs can build off his Week 1 performance against Detroit, Green Bay might have an interesting trade piece at the deadline.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen receivers become a hot commodity at the trade deadline. Just last year, we saw DeAndre Hopkins, Amari Cooper, and Diontae Johnson get moved for draft capital. Therefore, it would be in the Packers’ best interest to see what the market for Doubs is, as you don’t want to lose him for nothing.

At the same time, if the offers aren’t great and the offense is rolling, Green Bay can ride it out with him for the rest of the season. Then, Doubs can hopefully cash out for a sizable payday in free agency in a wide receiver class that doesn't have a ton of star power.

